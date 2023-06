🔴 LIVE » FREELANCER » BEFORE STARFIELD » A SHORT STREAM [6/13/23]

Hello fellow Rumblers!

I'm here playing Freelancer and livestreaming it in Rumble.

Freelancer is a space trading and combat simulation video game developed by Digital Anvil and published by Microsoft Game Studios.

It is a chronological sequel to Digital Anvil's Starlancer, a combat flight simulator released in 2000.