The Morning Rush (8:30a - 10:00a EDT) | Huntdown, Contra in the city | Episode 1

Time for, as one site puts it, a Side-Scrolling Action Comedy Cyberpunk Shooter.

Or as I'm gonna call its, SSACCS.

With a trio of sassy characters, and a variety of guns, we're going to clean up The City of these reject Double Dragon gangs.

So get fitted for some augmented gear, we're hanging low with SSACCS on today's... The Morning Rush.