Viral Video: US Highway in Philadelphia collapses after tanker truck catches fire | Oneindia News

In an unfortunate incident that took place in Philadelphia, an elevated sector of Interstate 75 collapsed early Sunday, closing a heavily travelled segment of the East Coast’s main north-south highway indefinitely.

