Wake the F#CK up w/ Jeff #167- great progress for day 3 for our live workshop

We did a quick IG story of the dog we are using for our Green to Graduate 2 live 10 day workshop and asked what would the dog normally doing, he saw it and wrote back.

We have made incredible progress in a very short amount of time, there is no reason your dog cant as well you don't need to hire a dog trainer.