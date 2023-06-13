Sports Morning Espresso Shot! Nuggets Win Their First NBA Championship!

Denver Nuggets defeat the Miami Heat in game 5 to win their first NBA championship.
Jokic wins Finals MVP!
#nbafinals
Nuggets are one win away from their first NBA championship. Will they close this series out tonight?
Denver Nuggets host the Miami Heat for game 1 of the 2023 NBA Finals.
