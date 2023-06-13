BTS fans go wild for special stamp celebrating the group's 10th anniversary

Fans of K-pop megastars BTS flocked to hotspots around Seoul on Monday to mark the supergroup's 10-year anniversary, with South Korea unveiling a special commemorative stamp series to celebrate.
