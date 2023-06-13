Bella Montoya: Ecuador woman comes back to life inside coffin just before her funeral| Oneindia News

In an eerily unusual incident in Ecuador, a 76-year-old woman who was declared dead at a hospital astonished her relatives by knocking on her coffin during her wake.

This has prompted a government investigation into the hospital.

Retired nurse Bella Montoya was admitted to hospital on Friday, after suffering a possible Stroke and cardiopulmonary arrest.

When she did not respond to resuscitation a doctor on duty declared her dead, Ecuador’s health ministry said.

Her son said that his mother was unconscious when she was brought to the emergency room and that a few hours later a doctor informed him she was dead and handed over identity documents and a death certificate.

The family then brought her to a funeral home and were holding a wake when they started to hear strange sounds.

A wake or a viewing is usually a chance to show support and condolences to the family, as well as to pay your own respects.

When, after almost five hours, they opened the coffin to change her clothes ahead of the funeral, the woman suddenly gasped for air.

Her son claimed that "she was hitting the box" with her left hand after the five-hour wake.

Though he and other relatives rushed her back to the hospital, she was still in serious condition.

She was under intubation, and doctors weren’t giving relatives much hope about her prognosis.

