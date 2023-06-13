At least three killed in Russian missile strike on Ukraine's Kryvyi Rih: city official

At least three people were killed and 25 wounded in an overnight Russian strike that hit a residential building in Ukraine's Kryvyi Rih, says the says head of city's military administration, adding that "seven are likely still under the rubble."
The Ukrainian Counter-offensive has begun. It has only been a day that the Ukrainian sources claimed they had recaptured 3 villages..
A Russian missile attack has killed several in the central city of Kryvyi Rih, officials say, while the death toll in the Kakhovka..