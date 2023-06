PM Modi US Visit: What’s special about PM Modi’s visit to the US this time? | Oneindia News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited the US multiple times for bi-lateral and multilateral meetings since the beginning of his tenure in 2014.

But, this visit assumes a lot of significance because none of his visits earlier to the US were classified as a ‘state visit’.

Modi is set to reach the US on a state visit on June 21.

So what is on PM Modi’s agenda this time?

#PMModi #USVisit #ModiUSVisit #JoeBiden #US ~PR.152~HT.99~