Host Pat Sajak Ending 40-Year-Run on 'Wheel of Fortune'

Host Pat Sajak , Ending 40-Year-Run , on 'Wheel of Fortune' .

CNN reports that Pat Sajak has confirmed that he will be ending his tenure on television's longest-running game show, 'Wheel of Fortune.'.

In a June 12 tweet, Sajak said, , “Well, the time has come.

I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last.”.

It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months.

, Pat Sajak, via Twitter.

Many thanks to you all.

(If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!), Pat Sajak, via Twitter.

Sajak offered no indication of who might replace him.

CNN reports that Sony Pictures Television's executive vice president of game shows said that Sajak will , “continue as a consultant on the show for three years following his last year hosting.”.

CNN reports that Sony Pictures Television's executive vice president of game shows said that Sajak will , “continue as a consultant on the show for three years following his last year hosting.”.

As the host of Wheel of Fortune, Pat has entertained millions of viewers across America for 40 amazing years, Suzanne Prete, Executive vice president of game shows at Sony Pictures Television, via CNN.

As the host of Wheel of Fortune, Pat has entertained millions of viewers across America for 40 amazing years, Suzanne Prete, Executive vice president of game shows at Sony Pictures Television, via CNN.

We are incredibly grateful and proud to have had Pat as our host for all these years and we look forward to celebrating his outstanding career throughout the upcoming season, Suzanne Prete, Executive vice president of game shows at Sony Pictures Television, via CNN.

We are incredibly grateful and proud to have had Pat as our host for all these years and we look forward to celebrating his outstanding career throughout the upcoming season, Suzanne Prete, Executive vice president of game shows at Sony Pictures Television, via CNN.

Sajak hosted the Emmy award-winning game show for 40 years alongside his co-host Vanna White.

CNN reports that both Sajak and White are two of the longest-running hosts on any television game show.

CNN reports that both Sajak and White are two of the longest-running hosts on any television game show.

In 2011, Sajak won a Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement award, which he added to three other Emmys he won while hosting 'Wheel.'.

In 2011, Sajak won a Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement award, which he added to three other Emmys he won while hosting 'Wheel.'