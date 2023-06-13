Trump's Tribulation in Miami | Don Jr., Dershowitz, Yoo, Peachy | LIVE 6.13.23

For the first time in American history, the federal government is prosecuting its former leader.

President Trump is in Miami for his arraignment, and Charlie is tracking it each step of the way.

Donald Trump Jr. joins, while Alan Dershowitz and John Yoo offer their legal expertise on the merits (or demerits) of the DOJ's case.

But Charlie also takes a step back, and talks about how the assault on Trump represents a dramatic power grab by the American administrative state, founded a century ago by Woodrow Wilson.

Twitter star Peachy Keenan joins to discuss her new book on winning the culture war, and being labeled a "domestic extremist" by being extremely domestic.

The Charlie Kirk Show is LIVE on Salem Radio stations across the country and simulcasting on Real America's Voice.