Power of Our Priesthood

Intercessor, do you know how much power you have?
On this week's Headline Prayer Live, learn about your priesthood and how you can pray with power!
Plus, pray over some of the top stories in the news.
Intercessor, do you know how much power you have?
On this week's Headline Prayer Live, learn about your priesthood and how you can pray with power!
Plus, pray over some of the top stories in the news.
SHEILA R. VITALE: Judeo-Christian Spiritual Philosophy - Topics Include: Telegram Link to Message Notes:..