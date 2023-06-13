‘Final’ Beatles Song to Be Released With Help of AI

Paul McCartney made the announcement in an interview with 'Today,' a BBC Radio 4 program, on June 13.

.

McCartney was first asked about how artificial intelligence has "been used to make his voice sound younger," CNN reports.

He was also asked about how the technology has been used to breathe new life into the voices of deceased Beatles members John Lennon and George Harrison.

That's when McCartney revealed a "new" Beatles song that will be released.

.

When we came to make what will be the last Beatles record – it was a demo that John had that we worked on and we just finished it up, it will be released this year – , Paul McCartney, via BBC Radio 4's 'Today' program.

... and we were able to take John’s voice and get it pure through this AI.

So then we were able to mix the record as you would normally do, Paul McCartney, via BBC Radio 4's 'Today' program.

McCartney says AI was also used for Lennon's voice in Peter Jackson's docuseries, 'The Beatles: Get Back.'.

While the technology has been beneficial for McCartney thus far, he still finds its potential "kind of scary," CNN reports.

It’s something we’re all sort of tackling at the moment and trying to deal with, Paul McCartney, via BBC Radio 4's 'Today' program.

[There is] a good side and a scary side...we'll just have to see where that leads, Paul McCartney, via BBC Radio 4's 'Today' program