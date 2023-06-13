Nottingham attack

How the press acted in this case delay to report to the public in time after press release from the Nottingham police....it was other press outlets broke the news 📰 for first..... overseas press.....
How the press acted in this case delay to report to the public in time after press release from the Nottingham police....it was other press outlets broke the news 📰 for first..... overseas press.....
Barnaby Webber was killed alongside friend Grace Kumar
Barnaby Webber had only been five minutes from home when he was killed