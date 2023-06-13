Liberty Conspiracy LIVE 6-13-23! Trump Case, Ukraine Doesn't 'Tank' West, UK Protest Rights
Liberty Conspiracy LIVE 6-13-23! Trump Case, Ukraine Doesn't 'Tank' West, UK Protest Rights

So, Donald Trump&apos;s retention of &quot;classified&quot; docs sees him the target of indictment.

We&apos;ll get into it!

And what about the ingratitude of the Ukraine Nazis?

We&apos;ll hit that, too, and we&apos;ll also discuss the lassitude of the UK Labour Party on speech, and a US author who is self-censoring, as one might expect from a pop media collectivist who has shown herself to be more concerned with image than with reality!

Check it out!

We&apos;ll be chatting and streaming at Rokfin and Rumble, and you can watch at Gard&apos;s Twitter, @GardGoldsmith !

Be Seeing YOU!