20230613 Tue Night PM Quick Daily News Headline Analysis 4 Busy People Snark Commentary on Top News

Quick Daily News Headlines Series.

Today's PM Headline Skim News: {Tuesday PM., Trump Man of the People Does Court Well Too!, Russian General Killed, 15% Of Kids Well Being Failed By Adults, Lawyer Chick Blows 8M$ Makes Deal, Trump Parties At Arraignment, Dude with Fake Breasts has No Bounds, Trans Set Up Bad Situation, Clinton Blind To Her Crimes-Touchable but Won't Be, France Brits Netherlands Bad Garden Habits+Shooting, Trump Generously Parties After Arraignment in Little Havana Cuban Cafe, Can Biden Bribery Charges be Expedited?, MAGA Common Folk vs Extremist Better Together (EBT) Leftist Biden Dems, UFO story, Father Jungle Kids Cocaine Guerrillas Clickbait, Tijuana Mayor Hides From Cartel, Crazy Lady Still On Trump Rampage, Trump Shows Hillary How to Act for Her Arraignment, UK Non-Mom Kills 8 Months Baby Inside Her, Cop Served Time for Assault On Suspect, 2 Month Olds in Milk Crate on Mom's Bike Ride, IRS Gives 2K$ a Year Per Kid for Families doing Beach Grad Trips-and Easter Break, Being a Real Man Is Better than Being non-man, Jeep Grand Cherokee Recall Is Not Grand, George Santos Link is Better Than George Soros Link, Acid Burn Sliding Down Park Slides, No Place is Dumber than Seattle BLM-Linked Ice Cream Chain Suing Seattle Extremist Govt, Methed Up Mom in Florida, Trump Kids Took Photo Together, If Fat Person Can Sue Airlines-Single People Can Sue Families, ... and so much more Click Bait!} This PM Night Time presentation of the news headlines moves quickly and as we make up our own version of dumb headlines.

What can you determine from the headlines and can you quickly move on with your important day?

Can you resist clicking on click-bait headlines and photos?

Resist digging into stories about so-called 'Stars' of music, sports, movies.

Be in-the-know without being in the mud!

Skim headlines and move on.

20 minutes to assess the top news headlines is plenty.