Ford Mustang 1966

The 1966 Ford Mustang is arguably the most iconic muscle car ever built.

Even though the newer versions, such as the Shelby GT500, are beyond powerful, the first generation of 'Stangs holds the hearts of all true classic car lovers.

In '66, it outsold the competition by leaps and bounds, selling over 600,000 units.

Back then, this beautiful machine could be picked up for a mere $3,000 or less, while today, they auction off for more than $400k, with the median average being just over $22,000.

It is a dream machine that puts the "PONY" car on the map.

Let's take a look at everything that you need to know about the 1966 Mustang.