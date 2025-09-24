How to Give Back for Hunger Action Month

September is National Hunger Action Month, a time dedicated to raising awareness about hunger in America and inspiring collective action that we can end hunger when we work together.

Right now, one in five children in the U.S. experience food insecurity.

That's why Reynolds and Feeding America are once again teaming up in the movement to end hunger.

Since 2021, Reynolds has helped provide more 15 million meals to people facing hunger across the country.

This year, from September 23 through 30, every time you purchase a Reynolds product, Reynolds will provide a meal to Feeding America partner food banks.

Just $1 helps provide at least 10 meals.* Last year, Feeding America and its network of over 60,000 partner food banks and partner agencies provided 5.9 billion meals to neighbors facing hunger.

Reynolds is continuing to support the organization's vision of an America where no one is hungry.

For more than 75 years, Reynolds products like Reynolds Wrap Foil and Reynolds Kitchens Parchment Paper have been kitchen staples, helping make mealtimes easier and more special.

And now, Reynolds is bringing even more innovation into your kitchen with new products like parchment cooking bags and air fryer cups -- designed to simplify cooking and cleanup.

This back-to-school season, when you shop Reynolds, you're not just making things easier for yourself -- you're helping ensure more families have access to the meals they need because when people are fed, futures are nourished.

To learn more about the program go to Reynoldsbrands.com/mealdonation and for more information, visit feedingamerica.org .

*meal claim: $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of partner food banks.

From September 23 to September 30, 2025.

For every product purchased, Reynolds will donate the monetary equivalent of 1 meal ($0.10) to feeding America.

Reynolds guarantees a minimum and maximum donation of $150,000.