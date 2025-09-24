IBIS Revoluzionizes The Battery For Electric Cars

Stellantis, in partnership with Saft (a TotalEnergies subsidiary), has unveiled a groundbreaking prototype vehicle featuring IBIS technology— a French-based collaborative research project aimed at developing a more efficient, sustainable, and cost-effective energy storage and electric conversion system.

With real-world road testing now underway, this milestone marks a major leap forward in advancing electrification for both mobile and stationary energy applications.

The first fully functional IBIS-equipped battery electric vehicle (BEV) is a new Peugeot E-3008, built on the STLA Medium platform.

This prototype follows years of design, modeling, and simulation by Stellantis and Saft, with support from E2-CAD, Sherpa Engineering, and leading French research institutions, including CNRS, Université Paris-Saclay, and Institut Lafayette.

Since mid-2022, an initial IBIS demonstrator for stationary applications has been operational, validating key technical concepts and generating numerous patents.

The transition to a mobile prototype represents a leap forward in the system’s development.