Trump Rages as Jimmy Kimmel show Returns after row over Kirk Killing| Kimmel clarifies, Trump bashes

Jimmy Kimmel returned to late-night TV after ABC lifted his suspension over controversial remarks about Charlie Kirk’s killing.

On his comeback show, Kimmel apologized, clarifying he never intended to mock the tragedy, while praising Erika Kirk’s forgiveness.

He also accused President Trump of bullying the press.

Disney’s decision to reinstate him sparked Trump’s outrage, with the president blasting ABC as biased and threatening legal action.

The feud has escalated tensions between the White House and the network ahead of the elections

