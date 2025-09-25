New Trailer Drops: Avatar: Fire and Ash Ignites the Battle for Pandora

James Cameron is back—and the stakes have never been higher.

The brand-new trailer for Avatar: Fire and Ash just landed, setting up an explosive third chapter in the Avatar saga.

With Neytiri and Jake’s family caught in the crossfire of a growing war, and new characters entering the fold, this epic sci-fi spectacle pushes the limits of visual storytelling once again.

Returning stars include Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, and Kate Winslet—alongside fresh faces Oona Chaplin and David Thewlis.

Dive into the latest footage before Avatar: Fire and Ash storms into theaters December 19, 2025.