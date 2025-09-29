Al-Qassam Attacks IDF in Khan Yunis: Suicide Bomber Hits Forces for Hours-Long -Mirrors OCT 7 Attack

The Al-Qassam Brigades released shocking footage of their August 20 raid on a newly built Israeli military site near Khan Younis.

The operation, part of the “Stones of David” series, involved direct clashes, anti-tank weapons, and a suicide bomber who detonated among arriving Israeli rescue forces.

The raid, which lasted several hours, left casualties and destruction in its wake.

Israeli military investigators later admitted the attack resembled the October 7, 2023, “Al-Aqsa Flood” assault.

What does this mean for Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza, and how will it reshape the conflict?

