Terror attack in Israel? 2 injured in a Car-Ramming incident & attempted stabbing in Jerusalem

A Palestinian attacker rammed his car into pedestrians near Route 60 in Jerusalem, injuring two Israeli teens before attempting a stabbing.

The assailant, from Bayt Fajar, was shot dead by Col.

(res.) Hezi Nehama, who intervened after witnessing the crash.

Footage shows the vehicle swerving into bystanders and the attacker charging with a knife.

The injured, aged 15 and 16, were rushed to Shaare Zedek Medical Center.

The incident heightens tensions following recent car-ramming and stabbing attacks across Israel and the West Bank.

