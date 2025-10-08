Indian National Captured in Ukraine: New Delhi Responds to Majoti Hussein's Fighting in Russia War

An Indian national, Majoti Sahil Mohamed Hussein from Gujarat, has reportedly been captured by Ukrainian forces after fighting for the Russian army in Ukraine.

Hussein, who had gone to Russia for higher education, allegedly joined the Russian military to avoid a 7-year prison sentence for drug-related charges.

After only 3 days on the frontlines, he had a dispute with his commander and surrendered.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs is urgently verifying the reports and working to secure his safety.

This incident raises concerns about Indians being misled into joining foreign military operations.

