Trump to Visit Gaza Soon: First Inspection after War Ends and Historic Speech in Israeli Parliament

U.S. President Donald Trump may soon visit Gaza for the first time following the historic ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas.

The visit is expected to include an inspection of the region’s reconstruction efforts and a speech in the Israeli parliament, marking a potential turning point for peace and stability in the Middle East.

#Trump #Gaza #Israel #Hamas #MiddleEastPeace #HostageRelease #Ceasefire #HistoricVisit #TrumpPeacePlan #IsraeliParliament #BreakingNews #GazaReconstruction #MiddleEastConflict #ViralNews ~PR.274~ED.102~GR.122~HT.96~