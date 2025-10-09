Extravagant: What Have You Sacrificed For Your Faith?

In John 12, Mary did what no one else in the room dared to do—she broke her alabaster jar and poured it all out at the feet of Jesus.

While the critics whispered and the proud rolled their eyes, her worship filled the house with the fragrance of surrender.

This message calls believers to that same extravagant devotion, the kind that offends the lukewarm and pleases the heart of God.

It’s a call to stop calculating, start pouring, and live unashamed before the One who gave everything for us.

True worship isn’t convenient…it’s costly.

Break the jar, fill the house, and let your life carry the aroma of heaven.