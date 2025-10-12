U.S-China Trade War | Beijing warns of Retaliatory Measures as Trump issues new tariff ultimatum

The U.S.–China trade war has reignited after President Donald Trump threatened a 100% tariff on Chinese imports in response to Beijing’s new restrictions on rare earth exports.

China’s Commerce Ministry warned of “resolute measures,” accusing Washington of undermining bilateral dialogue and harming global markets.

Trump called China’s export controls a “hostile move,” posting that further actions are under review.

The renewed escalation casts doubt on a planned Trump–Xi meeting, with the current tariff truce set to expire in November.

#USChinaTradeWar #Trump #XiJinping #Tariffs #TradeTensions #RareEarths #GlobalEconomy #China #USPolitics #EconomicCrisis #TradePolicy #Beijing #CommerceMinistry #TruthSocial #TradeConflict #BilateralRelations #MarketImpact #GlobalTrade #TrumpTariffs #EconomicTensions #BreakingNews #TariffWar #USChinaRelations #ExportRestrictions #EconomicDiplomacy #TradeRetaliation #TrumpVsChina #TradeDeal #EconomicNews #TradeWarEscalation #Geopolitics ~GR.122~HT.408~