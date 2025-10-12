Ameesha Patel shares a throwback photo with Hrithik Roshan and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel, who recently had a big hit with 'Gadar 2', shared an old memory on Instagram this Sunday.

She posted a throwback photo from a party she hosted at her house years ago.

In the picture, Ameesha is seen with actor Hrithik Roshan and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan.

The three of them look happy, chatting and enjoying drinks.

Hrithik is seen leaning on a chair behind Ameesha.

In the caption, Ameesha explained the story behind the picture.

She wrote that it was taken after she and Hrithik had finished shooting a part of a film.

