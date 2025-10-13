Israel makes BIG promise to Trump as Hamas releases hostages | Nobel Peace to Trump for Gaza Deal?

Israel’s Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana announced plans to nominate Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize following the historic Gaza hostage release.

Praising Trump’s efforts, Ohana said, “There is no one more deserving than you, President Trump,” and invoked blessings for Trump, the United States, and Israel.

The announcement underscores Israel’s gratitude for Trump’s pivotal role in securing the release of hostages from Hamas, highlighting the former president’s influence on Middle East diplomacy and peace initiatives.

Also Read Trump Arrives In Israel To Tout Ceasefire He Believes Could Foster Lasting Middle East Peace :: https://www.oneindia.com/international/trump-arrives-in-israel-to-tout-ceasefire-he-believes-could-foster-lasting-middle-east-peace-7887337.html?ref=DMDesc Hamas Hands Over First Batch Of Hostages To Red Cross: Israel Confirms To Media :: https://www.oneindia.com/international/hamas-hands-over-first-batch-of-hostages-to-red-cross-israel-confirms-to-media-7887233.html?ref=DMDesc The War Is Over!

US President Donald Trump's Big Statement Ahead Of Israel Visit For Gaza Peace Mission :: https://www.oneindia.com/international/the-war-is-over-us-president-donald-trumps-big-statement-ahead-of-israel-visit-for-gaza-peace-miss-7887157.html?ref=DMDesc