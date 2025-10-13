‘Iran Won’t Survive’: Trump’s STARK Warning to Tehran Amid Nuclear Sanctions Standoff with Europe

Tensions in the Middle East are escalating once again as former U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a stark warning to Tehran, declaring that “Iran won’t survive under U.S. sanctions.” Speaking before Israel’s parliament, Trump offered both a threat and an olive branch—signaling readiness for a new deal if Iran comes to the table.

The remarks come after failed nuclear talks and months of rising hostilities, including Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

Iran’s foreign minister responded by insisting that Tehran will never bow to U.S. or Israeli pressure, rejecting normalization with Israel as “wishful thinking.” As Washington and Tehran exchange indirect messages through mediators, the world watches closely to see if diplomacy or confrontation will define the next chapter of U.S.–Iran relations.

