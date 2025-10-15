The Drought by J.G. Ballard

In The Drought we see a world in which industrial pollution causes water to become dramatically scarce.

The world is in the tenth year of a global drought.

To be more precise, there have been ten years of steadily growing drought, at first affecting specific regions – former agricultural centres which have now been transformed into dustbowls – but the novel opens in the year when there has been no rainfall for five months anywhere on earth........................................................................................................................................................Hey football fanatics, are you ready for some Primetime NFL action?

Tune in to Westwood One for all the gridiron glory you crave.

From jaw-dropping touchdowns to game-changing plays.

Don’t miss a moment of the excitement – catch every snap, every tackle, and every victory on Westwood One.

You can listen to the NFL on the NFL app, on the Westwood One Sports app, on Westwood One Sports dot com via Westwood One station streams or by asking Alexa to open Westwood One Sports.

If it's the NFL, it's on Westwood One.