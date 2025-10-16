SKYRIM NOLVUS 5 ULTRA (2065 MODS) 4K UHD - Episode 02

Https://www.nolvus.net Nolvus (Dragon tongue for The Origins of Nirn) is a group that creates Skyrim Mod Collections, testing and introducing them to a stable release, well, it's Skyrim, so it's still Skyrim.

My love for this game compelled me to see just how far it could be modded and see if it could really look like a game released in the past 5 years.

From what I can tell, this will be the first time Nolvus 5 (Ascension) ULTRA edition will be streamed in 4K on any streaming platform.

The question is, can we do a playthrough as well?

Join me to find out.