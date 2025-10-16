SKYRIM NOLVUS 5 ULTRA (2065 MODS) 4K UHD - Episode 02
Https://www.nolvus.net Nolvus (Dragon tongue for The Origins of Nirn) is a group that creates Skyrim Mod Collections, testing and introducing them to a stable release, well, it&apos;s Skyrim, so it&apos;s still Skyrim.

My love for this game compelled me to see just how far it could be modded and see if it could really look like a game released in the past 5 years.

From what I can tell, this will be the first time Nolvus 5 (Ascension) ULTRA edition will be streamed in 4K on any streaming platform.

The question is, can we do a playthrough as well?

Join me to find out.