THIS is Critical if the U.S. Wants to Win China's Trade War.

The trade war between the U.S. and China is heating up to a super-sonic temperature.
Can Donald Trump find the leverage to win out?
Or is the U.S. market doomed based on China's dominant stance?
Sydney (AFP) Oct 14, 2025
Australia is pushing to lock in a critical minerals deal with the United States, dangling..
US President Donald Trump has escalated the trade war with China, announcing 100% tariffs on Chinese goods along with export..