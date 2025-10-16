Kenya Raila Odinga Death BREAKING: 2 Dead as Mourners Clash With Security Forces; Tear Gas Fired

Kenya Raila Odinga Death BREAKING: Tensions in Nairobi erupted today as mourners gathered to pay their respects to the late Raila Odinga, Kenya's prominent opposition leader, who passed away at 80.

As thousands of his supporters tried to view his body at a stadium, chaos ensued when a large crowd breached security gates.

Kenyan security forces responded by firing shots into the air and deploying tear gas, resulting in two fatalities.

