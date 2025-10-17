Brendan Fraser Showered with Praise by Rental Family Cast

Known for being one of the nicest people in the entertainment industry, Brendan Fraser is living up to his reputation according to his ‘Rental Family’ cast mates.

He stars in the new Japanese film as an American who signs up to be a rental family member in Tokyo.

Brendan spoke at the UK Premiere of the film in London, and discussed the problems he faced on set being such a tall man.

He was joined at the Royal Festival Hall in London by his co-stars Takehiro Hira , Mari Yamamoto, Shannon Mahina Gorman and director Hikari.

The comedy-drama film is due out in UK and Irish cinemas in early 2026.

Report by Burtonj.

