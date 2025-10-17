VIDEO: Trump Announces BIG Meeting With Putin to End the Ukraine War | Ukraine to Give Up Land?

United States President Donald Trump has announced he will meet Russia’s President Vladimir Putin in Budapest to discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The announcement follows a lengthy phone call between the two leaders, described by Trump as “productive” and promising “great progress.” The meeting is expected within two weeks, just before Trump hosts Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington, DC.

Zelenskyy is seeking stronger U.S. support, including Tomahawk missile sales, to strengthen Ukraine’s position against Russian aggression.

As senior U.S. and Russian officials prepare for the upcoming talks, tensions remain high, and the world watches closely for potential breakthroughs or escalations in the conflict.

