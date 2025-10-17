U.S Strike FAILS in Venezuela: Trump HUMILIATED After Army Attack on Venezuelan Boat Goes Wrong

Tensions have erupted in the Caribbean after a U.S. Army strike on a Venezuelan vessel failed, leaving survivors for the first time.

According to U.S. officials, this marks at least the fifth strike since operations began off Venezuela’s coast.

President Nicolás Maduro condemned the attack, accusing Donald Trump of authorizing CIA operations to overthrow his government and destabilize the region.

Maduro claimed the CIA has a long history of assassinating South American leaders, while Washington insists its actions target drug trafficking.

As both nations trade accusations, fears of open conflict between the U.S. and Venezuela are escalating rapidly.

#USVenezuelaCrisis #MaduroVsTrump #CIAInVenezuela #VenezuelaAttack #USArmyStrike #VenezuelaNews #BreakingNews #USMilitaryVenezuela #VenezuelaConflict #TrumpCIA #USVsVenezuela #VenezuelaWar #MaduroSpeech #SouthAmericaTensions #USWarInVenezuela #VenezuelaDefense #CIAOperations #CaribbeanCrisis #VenezuelaBoatStrike #USMilitaryStrike #VenezuelaUpdate #MaduroVsCIA #TrumpVsMaduro #USIntervention #VenezuelanForces #GlobalTensions #CIAPlot #VenezuelaSurvivors #USWarships #LatinAmericaNews ~ED.102~HT.408~