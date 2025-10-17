Trump's Final Warning To HAMAS: ‘We Will Kill Them’ Trump Threatens Hamas Over Gaza Gang Violence

Tensions escalate in Gaza as U.S. President Donald Trump issues a stark warning to Hamas, threatening military action if the group continues targeting gangs and alleged Israeli collaborators.

While Trump clarified that U.S. forces will not directly enter Gaza, his remarks signal increasing pressure on Hamas amid an already fragile ceasefire with Israel.

The unfolding crisis raises questions about the stability of the truce and the future of Gaza’s governance.

