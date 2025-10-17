Britney Spears claims that Kevin Federline's attack is because of his new book

Pop star Britney Spears has hit back at her "angry" ex Kevin Federline, claiming he is "literally attacking" her in interviews to promote his upcoming new book You Thought You Knew.
Singer Britney Spears is clapping back as her ex-husband Kevin Federline tells all about their former relationship in his upcoming..
Kevin Federline book excerpts about his ex-wife Britney Spears are making the rounds, and this latest story involves her sister..