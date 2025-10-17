Israel Moves Gaza's Border Using Army's New 'Yellow Line' | Netanyahu Uses Ceasefire To Grab Land

Tensions escalate in Gaza as Israel’s Defense Forces (IDF) begin marking new territorial boundaries along the so-called ‘Yellow Line,’ under the latest ceasefire framework influenced by the Trump administration.

Israeli officials warn that any violation of this line by Hamas or Gaza residents will be met with force, raising fears of renewed conflict.

Critics argue Israel is using the ceasefire as a pretext to expand control over Palestinian land, while the humanitarian crisis deepens with hostage disputes and destruction in Gaza.

