Taliban ATTACKS Pakistan Army Camp BREAKING: 7 Pak Soldiers Killed | Afghan-Pak Ceasefire Ends

Fierce clashes erupted along the Afghanistan–Pakistan border after Taliban fighters launched a deadly assault on a Pakistani Army camp, killing at least seven soldiers.

The attack marks the collapse of the fragile Afghan-Pak ceasefire, with both sides now exchanging heavy gunfire and artillery across the frontier.

Tensions are rapidly escalating as Islamabad accuses Kabul of harboring militants, while the Taliban blames Pakistan for repeated airspace violations and cross-border strikes.

