Peru Gen Z Protests SHOCKING VIDEOS: 1 Dead, 100+ Injured as Protesters CLASH With Police

LIVE coverage from Lima, Peru, where massive Gen Z-led protests have erupted into deadly chaos, leaving one person dead and over 100 injured after violent clashes between demonstrators and riot police.

What began as peaceful calls for government accountability and economic reform quickly escalated into street battles, tear gas, and rubber bullets.

Protesters accuse the government of corruption and repression, while authorities blame “radical agitators” for inciting violence.

The unrest marks one of Peru’s largest youth uprisings in years, with scenes of fire, barricades, and chaos flooding social media as tensions continue to rise across the capital.

