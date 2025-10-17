Trump Is About To Shut Down The Ceasefire | The 700 Club

In today's news, Hamas continues to defy President Trump and other leaders by keeping control of its weapons, executing fellow Gazans, and refusing to give up the bodies of most of the deceased hostages.

Meanwhile, in Lebanon, some Christian leaders are signaling that it's time for an end to hostilities with Israel.

Next up, A parent’s worst nightmare began unfolding even before tragedy struck.

Austin woke up with a premonition of his own death, and that day it came true.

But watch how God not only healed his parents but did so in a way you’d never expect on today’s 700 Club.