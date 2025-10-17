Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan Sparks Power Struggle: 10,000 Troops, Hamas Executions, Fight for Control!

The battle for Gaza intensifies as Trump’s post-war plan proposes deploying a 10,000-strong Palestinian security force to stabilize the enclave.

Tensions rise as Hamas clashes with new international-backed forces, while Israel braces for a potential resurgence of militant control.

Reports reveal that dozens of Gazans accused of opposing Hamas were executed, sparking calls from local militia leaders for international intervention.

Meanwhile, the U.S. is sending 200 troops to monitor the ceasefire and coordinate humanitarian aid, working alongside experts from Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, and the UAE.

With the creation of an international “Board of Peace” led by Trump and former UK PM Tony Blair, the region faces uncertainty.

Who will ultimately govern Gaza, and can lasting peace survive after two years of war and bloodshed?

