Houthis Strike Back After Top Leader’s Killing, Massive Rallies Show Solidarity Against U.S-Israel

Houthi chief of staff Muhammad Abd al-Karim al-Ghamari has been killed, sparking outrage across Yemen.

Millions of Yemenis rallied in Sana’a and other cities in solidarity with Palestinians, protesting U.S.-Israeli actions in Gaza.

Following the assassination, Houthis fired missiles at Israel, violating the fragile ceasefire.

The unrest highlights rising tensions in the region, with Abdul Malik al-Houthi vowing to monitor Israel’s compliance with the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

This dramatic escalation underscores the fragile balance in the Middle East and the growing public anger against foreign interference.

