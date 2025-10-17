Digital ID Comes to America & the War Against Farmers

It’s tough to even know where to start today.

RFK just came out and explained that 36,000 doctors had their Medicare reimbursements altered based on vax rates rather than science or patient needs, it turns out Pence appears to have been working with the FBI directly on Crossfire Hurricane, Letitia James looks like she is facilitating an entire RICO scheme and the feds are moving to pass more track and trace/digitial ID legislation.

This country is a mess and that is without even talking about the war on farmers.

Trump is fighting hard but there are too many snakes trying to undermine him and we have a real issue in front of us.

Don’t miss today’s show!