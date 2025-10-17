Trump on Hungary meeting with Putin: 'Because we like Orban' | Will Zelensky Join Trilateral Talks?

US President Donald Trump reveals why he chose Hungary for his meeting with Vladimir Putin: “Because we like Orban.” He also hints at a possible trilateral summit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, saying, “Most likely, it’s going to be a double meeting.” Trump adds that he believes Putin wants to end the Ukraine conflict, raising questions about the next moves in international diplomacy.

