Sudan: U.S. to Remove Sudan from State Sponsor of Terrorism List

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Sudan floods: Volunteers begin clean-up as water retreats



Volunteers assist with aid distribution and rebuilding efforts amid state of emergency. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:25 Published on September 24, 2020 Sudan declares 3-month state of emergency over deadly floods



Floods have killed 99 people and caused total and partial collapse of more than 100,000 homes, says local media. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:28 Published on September 7, 2020 Sudan PM and Pompeo talk Israel and list removal



[NFA] Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said he held "direct and transparent" talks with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Khartoum on Tuesday, including over removing Sudan from a U.S. state.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:46 Published on August 25, 2020

Related news from verified sources US could soon take Sudan off state sponsors of terrorism list, say officials The rapprochement between Israel and another Arab country would give US President Donald Trump an opportunity to tout a new diplomatic achievement as he seeks...

Zee News 1 hour ago





Tweets about this