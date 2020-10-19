Sudan: U.S. to Remove Sudan from State Sponsor of Terrorism List
Monday, 19 October 2020 () [The Sentry] Washington, DC -- Experts at The Sentry Welcome SST Delisting as Important Step, Call for Further Reforms to Address Bashir Regime Legacy of Entrenched Corruption and Illicit Financial Flows Today, the White House announced via a tweet from President Trump the removal of Sudan from its list of State Sponsors of Terrorism (SST). Experts from The Sentry are providing comment and are available for analysis and interview.
[NFA] Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said he held "direct and transparent" talks with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Khartoum on Tuesday, including over removing Sudan from a U.S. state..