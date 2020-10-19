Global  
 

Sudan: U.S. to Remove Sudan from State Sponsor of Terrorism List

allAfrica.com Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
[The Sentry] Washington, DC -- Experts at The Sentry Welcome SST Delisting as Important Step, Call for Further Reforms to Address Bashir Regime Legacy of Entrenched Corruption and Illicit Financial Flows   Today, the White House announced via a tweet from President Trump the removal of Sudan from its list of State Sponsors of Terrorism (SST). Experts from The Sentry are providing comment and are available for analysis and interview.
