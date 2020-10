Tanzania: Opposition Says 9 Members Shot Dead in Zanzibar, Candidate Arrested Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

[RFI] Tanzania opposition party ACT Wazalendo has on Tuesday accused security forces of killing at least nine people in Zanzibar with six more injured, as ballot boxes were set up for the first of two days of voting across the semi-autonomous archipelago that makes up part of Tanzania. 👓 View full article