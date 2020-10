Tanzania election: Government accused of political repression The opposition has accused Tanzania’s president of clamping down on opposition as a general election looms.

Tanzanians vote in elections marred by accusations of fraud Analysts say President John Magufuli is likely to win re-election as opposition alleges ‘widespread irregularities’.

Tanzanian election: Magufuli set to win in a landslide while opposition cries foul Early indications show President John Magufuli has taken the biggest majority since multi-party elections began in 1995. But this overwhelming victory has both...

Deutsche Welle 15 hours ago





Tanzanian election: Magufuli declared winner in landslide while opposition cries foul President John Magufuli has taken the biggest majority since multi-party elections began in 1995. But this overwhelming victory has both the opposition and...

Deutsche Welle 12 hours ago